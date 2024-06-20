Paysign, Inc. to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium, June 25

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced Jeff Baker, Paysign’s Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium on June 25, 2024, starting at 9:00 a.m. PDT, 12:00 p.m. EDT. This virtual event will focus on the evolving fintech industry, featuring emerging companies within specialty finance, payments and real estate that have integrated advanced technology into their business models.

This event and its recorded replay are intended for institutions and members of M-Vest only. Those interested may sign up to become an M-Vest member here.

About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim Group”) that serves to allow investors to access investment opportunities online and to provide a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information. Through this platform and community, M-Vest aims to redefine investment banking. The platform provides insights on current market trends through presentations from innovative emerging growth companies and commentary from industry thought leaders via live events and Q&A. Capital raisings provide an opportunity for our investor community to participate in Regulation A and Regulation D offerings. Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan and is a registered broker-dealer with the SEC and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. To learn more about M-Vest, visit their website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, reimbursements, gift cards, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620797621/en/