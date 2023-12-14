14.12.2023 13:55:31

Pfizer Closes $43 Bln All-cash Acquisition Of Seagen

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Thursday the successful completion of its acquisition of biotechnology company Seagen Inc. (SGEN). Pfizer completed its acquisition of all outstanding common stock of Seagen for $229 in cash per share, for a total enterprise value of approximately $43 billion.

With the addition of Seagen's four in-line medicines, ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin), TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin) and TUKYSA (tucatinib), Pfizer's industry-leading Oncology portfolio now includes over 25 approved medicines and biosimilars across more than 40 indications, including nine medicines that are either blockbuster or have the potential to be blockbuster.

With the addition of Seagen, Pfizer's Oncology pipeline has doubled in size with 60 programs spanning multiple modalities, including ADCs, small molecules, bispecifics and other immunotherapies.

Moving forward, Pfizer will leverage its leading protein engineering and medicinal chemistry capabilities to advance Seagen's ADC technology, unlocking potential novel combinations and next-generation biologics.

As previously disclosed, to address U.S. Federal Trade Commission concerns, Pfizer has chosen to irrevocably donate the rights of royalties from sales of Bavencio (avelumab) in the U.S. to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Seattle Genetics Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Seattle Genetics Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc. 24,15 1,90% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen