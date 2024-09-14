Pfizer : Phase 2 Study Of Ponsegromab In Cancer Cachexia Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Saturday that its Phase 2 study of ponsegromab, a monoclonal antibody directed against growth differentiation factor-15 (GDF-15), met its primary endpoint of change from baseline in body weight compared to placebo in people with cancer cachexia and elevated levels of GDF-15.

The company noted that the study showed that individuals who received ponsegromab experienced improvements in body weight, muscle mass, quality of life, and physical function.

According to the company, the Phase 2 study included 187 participants with non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, or colorectal cancer. Ponsegromab demonstrated significant and robust increases in body weight after 12 weeks across all doses: 2.02% (95% confidence interval (CI), -0.97 to 5.01%) in the 100 mg treatment group, 3.48% (95% CI, 0.54 to 6.42%) in the 200 mg group, and 5.61% (95% CI, 2.56 to 8.67%) in the 400 mg group, compared to placebo.

The company stated that improvements across multiple domains of the cachexia phenotype were observed in the 400 mg group including in measures of appetite and cachexia symptoms, physical activity and skeletal muscle index. No clinically significant adverse trends were noted with ponsegromab administration. Treatment related adverse events occurred in 8.9% of patients taking placebo and 7.7% of patients taking ponsegromab.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.