Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A3D12N / ISIN: CNE100005KD7
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28.04.2026 16:30:12
Phancy Group Launches PhanthyModel
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AI Training AI: Reshaping Intelligent ModelingHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6682.HK), a leading Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced the launch of PhanthyModel, a powerful new AI tool built specifically for scientists, engineers, and developers.
By enabling AI to train and refine models, PhanthyModel tackles one of the biggest pain points in complex modeling: the long hours and heavy reliance on expert experience. The launch marks a significant step forward in the Company's push toward "AI autonomous evolution."
In research and industrial settings, modeling is a critical step for predicting outcomes, simulating experiments, and analyzing data. Traditionally, building a model often takes experts five to six hours or more to complete a single project. With PhanthyModel's end-to-end automation, the same work can now be completed in about 10 minutes.
This innovation represents a fundamental shift in how AI works: moving from a passive assistant to an active collaborator that continuously learns and improves through real-world use. For organizations in scientific research, engineering, manufacturing, and data analysis, PhanthyModel significantly lowers the barriers to advanced modeling, accelerates experimentation and R&D cycles, and helps turn innovative ideas into reality much faster.
Hashtag: #Phancygroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Phancy Group
Phancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Its offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU, and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. The Company provides a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting the Company's vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."
News Source: Phancy Group
28/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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16:30
|Phancy Group Launches PhanthyModel (EQS Group)
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31.03.26
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