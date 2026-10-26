Phathom Pharma To Intervene In Litigation Filed By BDR

(RTTNews) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) announced the FDA's establishment of a public docket to solicit comment on legal and regulatory questions regarding certain issues raised by a filer of an abbreviated new drug application referencing VOQUEZNA tablets, BDR Pharmaceuticals, International Pvt. Ltd., in litigation brought against the FDA following FDA's rejection of the ANDA. The litigation was brought to challenge FDA's decision granting Phathom's Citizen Petition, which agreed with Phathom that VOQUEZNA benefits from 10 years of New Chemical Entity exclusivity through May 3, 2032.

The deadline for comments submitted to the public docket is November 23, 2026. Phathom said it has also moved to intervene in the litigation filed by BDR to continue to enforce its statutory exclusivities.

At last close on NasdaqGS, Phathom shares were trading at $5.74.

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