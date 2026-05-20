Philip Morris Aktie

Philip Morris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NDBJ / ISIN: US7181721090

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20.05.2026 13:26:27

Philip Morris Appoints Massimo Andolina As CFO

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International (PM), a tobacco company, on Wednesday said it has appointed Massimo Andolina as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2026.

Andolina succeeds Emmanuel Babeau, who will remain with the company until March 31, 2027 as strategic advisor to the group CEO.

Andolina joined Philip Morris in 2008 and has held several senior leadership roles, including President of the company's Europe region since 2023.

Philip Morris shares closed at $191.57 on Tuesday, up 0.04%.

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