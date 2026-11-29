(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced that it has introduced SmartDiagnost, a premium fixed digital radiography system designed to help radiographers improve workflow efficiency and deliver consistent image quality.

The new system combines Philips' imaging technologies, including DR Wireless Detector technology, UNIQUE 2 image-processing software, XR Workspace, and ongoing lifecycle support. By bringing these capabilities together in a single platform, Philips aims to simplify the imaging process and support healthcare teams throughout daily operations.

Philips plans to feature SmartDiagnost at RSNA 2026 in Chicago, alongside other imaging innovations. The company says the system is designed to help radiographers achieve high-quality images on the first attempt, reducing the need for repeat examinations.

SmartDiagnost includes intelligent workflow features such as Smart Collimation Thorax, while optional technologies like SkyFlow Plus and Bone Suppression can further enhance imaging for different patient and examination requirements.

A key component of the system is XR Workspace, which connects the examination room and control room through a user-friendly interface. Features such as touch-based controls, swipe gestures, and on-screen zoom are intended to make image handling more intuitive and help radiographers stay focused on patient care.

With SmartDiagnost, Philips aims to provide a connected imaging solution that combines advanced technology, streamlined workflows, and long-term support to help healthcare providers improve efficiency and patient outcomes.