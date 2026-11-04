Phillips Edison: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) raised its full-year earnings guidance following expansion across its shopping center portfolio. Essential neighborhood properties continue to generate durable cash flow through changing economic conditions. Three key takeaways from management explain how the company drives that growth.

High demand for grocery-anchored space gives management strong pricing power during lease renewals. Retaining existing tenants reduces tenant improvement (TI) costs, which are cash allowances paid to customize spaces for new occupants.

Management seeks excess investment returns, known as alpha, by expanding into unanchored everyday retail centers near major grocers. This strategy targets higher yields while relying on the company's localized leasing team.

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