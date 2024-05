Photronics Drops Over 9% In Pre-market As Q2 Result Slips

(RTTNews) - Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) are sliding more than 9 percent after the company recorded a decline in its second-quarter earnings and revenue.

PLAB is currently at $25.50, down by 9.77 percent in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

For the three-month period, the company registered a net profit of $36.3 million or $0.58 per share, lesser than $39.9 million or $0.65 per share, posted for the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings stood at $28.7 million or $0.46 per share, compared with $32.9 million or $0.54 per share a year ago.