Pitney-Bowes Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $52.666 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $51.963 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $59.568 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $456.182 million from $459.675 million last year.

Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.666 Mln. vs. $51.963 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $456.182 Mln vs. $459.675 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.58 To $ 1.67 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.830 B To $ 1.860 B