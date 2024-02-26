Implenia AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous

Planned merger of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd.



26.02.2024 / 07:15 CET/CEST



Ina Invest’s Board of Directors asks AGM to approve merger of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd. | Simplification of corporate structure | Implenia Ltd.’s stake remains unchanged Glattpark (Opfikon), 26 February 2024 – The Board of Directors of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 to merge the subsidiary Ina Invest Ltd. with the listed Ina Invest Holding Ltd. (up-stream merger). The merger will simplify Ina Invest’s corporate structure, improving efficiency and reducing costs. Ina Invest’s business model remains unchanged.



Following the merger, Implenia Ltd. and the public shareholders will hold all shares in the listed Ina Invest Holding Ltd. directly. This does not change the shareholdings. Implenia previously held a minority stake of 42.5% in the subsidiary Ina Invest Ltd. and will in future hold a stake of around 40% in Ina Invest Holding Ltd.



Implenia will continue to hold its strategic stake, work closely with Ina Invest and drive the development of its real estate portfolio. The shareholding of around 40% does not trigger any obligation for Implenia to make a takeover offer to the other shareholders. The articles of association of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. are being adapted accordingly. Contact for media:

28 February 2024: Annual results 2023, Analysts and Media Conference

