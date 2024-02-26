|
Planned merger of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd.
Ina Invest’s Board of Directors asks AGM to approve merger of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. and Ina Invest Ltd. | Simplification of corporate structure | Implenia Ltd.’s stake remains unchanged
Glattpark (Opfikon), 26 February 2024 – The Board of Directors of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 to merge the subsidiary Ina Invest Ltd. with the listed Ina Invest Holding Ltd. (up-stream merger). The merger will simplify Ina Invest’s corporate structure, improving efficiency and reducing costs. Ina Invest’s business model remains unchanged.
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
