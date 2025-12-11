Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

11.12.2025 19:05:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

11-Dec-2025 / 18:05 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

11 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

11 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

64,943

Highest price paid per share:

127.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

121.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.1038p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,880,792 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,860,784 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,860,784 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.1038p

64,943

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

70

121.80

08:15:03

00365493560TRLO1

XLON

576

121.80

08:15:03

00365493561TRLO1

XLON

640

122.60

08:19:45

00365495755TRLO1

XLON

613

125.00

08:23:29

00365497197TRLO1

XLON

451

123.40

08:57:05

00365517350TRLO1

XLON

177

123.20

08:58:23

00365518250TRLO1

XLON

451

123.20

08:58:23

00365518251TRLO1

XLON

633

122.40

08:58:23

00365518253TRLO1

XLON

1

122.40

08:58:23

00365518254TRLO1

XLON

411

122.40

08:58:23

00365518255TRLO1

XLON

633

122.60

08:58:23

00365518256TRLO1

XLON

642

122.40

08:58:26

00365518329TRLO1

XLON

627

122.40

08:58:26

00365518333TRLO1

XLON

662

126.80

09:19:43

00365536770TRLO1

XLON

654

126.80

09:19:43

00365536771TRLO1

XLON

633

127.00

09:20:15

00365537236TRLO1

XLON

635

126.20

09:48:07

00365561066TRLO1

XLON

626

126.00

09:48:07

00365561067TRLO1

XLON

627

126.00

09:49:39

00365562758TRLO1

XLON

619

125.80

09:52:18

00365564659TRLO1

XLON

645

124.80

10:01:34

00365568702TRLO1

XLON

643

124.60

10:06:06

00365568840TRLO1

XLON

658

124.40

10:38:55

00365569756TRLO1

XLON

608

123.60

10:59:55

00365570377TRLO1

XLON

664

123.20

10:59:55

00365570378TRLO1

XLON

1293

123.00

11:22:49

00365571179TRLO1

XLON

661

122.80

11:35:00

00365571604TRLO1

XLON

656

124.40

11:55:23

00365572265TRLO1

XLON

613

124.20

11:58:44

00365572351TRLO1

XLON

637

124.00

12:07:04

00365572714TRLO1

XLON

26

124.00

12:07:04

00365572715TRLO1

XLON

663

124.00

12:07:04

00365572716TRLO1

XLON

639

123.60

12:07:18

00365572726TRLO1

XLON

652

124.00

12:07:37

00365572730TRLO1

XLON

637

124.60

12:21:08

00365573171TRLO1

XLON

620

124.60

12:31:12

00365573441TRLO1

XLON

626

124.40

12:31:12

00365573442TRLO1

XLON

627

124.00

12:31:31

00365573448TRLO1

XLON

596

126.00

14:34:39

00365577570TRLO1

XLON

63

126.00

14:34:39

00365577571TRLO1

XLON

671

126.00

14:40:19

00365577780TRLO1

XLON

594

126.00

14:40:19

00365577781TRLO1

XLON

162

126.00

14:40:19

00365577782TRLO1

XLON

1874

126.40

14:43:31

00365577904TRLO1

XLON

188

126.40

14:43:31

00365577905TRLO1

XLON

191

126.40

14:43:31

00365577906TRLO1

XLON

1922

126.40

14:43:33

00365577910TRLO1

XLON

114

126.60

14:43:33

00365577911TRLO1

XLON

480

126.60

14:43:33

00365577912TRLO1

XLON

48

126.20

14:44:04

00365577937TRLO1

XLON

1275

126.20

14:44:04

00365577938TRLO1

XLON

17

126.40

14:44:04

00365577939TRLO1

XLON

634

126.40

14:47:42

00365578042TRLO1

XLON

632

126.20

14:47:43

00365578044TRLO1

XLON

427

126.00

14:49:03

00365578068TRLO1

XLON

836

126.00

14:49:03

00365578069TRLO1

XLON

1048

125.80

14:51:18

00365578136TRLO1

XLON

80

125.80

14:51:18

00365578137TRLO1

XLON

23

126.00

14:57:23

00365578277TRLO1

XLON

1321

126.00

15:04:34

00365578619TRLO1

XLON

1298

126.60

15:15:30

00365579038TRLO1

XLON

102

126.60

15:15:41

00365579045TRLO1

XLON

202

126.20

15:16:02

00365579060TRLO1

XLON

1050

126.20

15:16:02

00365579061TRLO1

XLON

611

126.20

15:19:21

00365579229TRLO1

XLON

623

126.20

15:20:03

00365579243TRLO1

XLON

646

126.00

15:31:29

00365579762TRLO1

XLON

270

126.00

15:31:29

00365579763TRLO1

XLON

376

126.00

15:31:29

00365579764TRLO1

XLON

612

125.40

15:59:02

00365581217TRLO1

XLON

1223

125.40

15:59:02

00365581218TRLO1

XLON

611

125.40

15:59:02

00365581219TRLO1

XLON

2494

125.20

15:59:03

00365581220TRLO1

XLON

2457

125.00

15:59:03

00365581221TRLO1

XLON

60

125.60

16:12:13

00365581873TRLO1

XLON

74

125.60

16:12:13

00365581874TRLO1

XLON

2573

125.20

16:12:13

00365581875TRLO1

XLON

1109

125.40

16:12:16

00365581876TRLO1

XLON

1169

125.40

16:12:16

00365581877TRLO1

XLON

166

125.40

16:12:16

00365581878TRLO1

XLON

2523

125.20

16:12:16

00365581883TRLO1

XLON

2613

125.00

16:18:07

00365582401TRLO1

XLON

2538

125.00

16:18:07

00365582402TRLO1

XLON

2543

125.00

16:18:41

00365582430TRLO1

XLON

598

125.00

16:18:41

00365582431TRLO1

XLON

628

125.00

16:18:52

00365582441TRLO1

XLON

629

125.00

16:18:52

00365582442TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 411139
EQS News ID: 2244414

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

