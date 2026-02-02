Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

02.02.2026 08:30:16

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 January 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 15,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 509.50p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 500.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 505.2718p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,989,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,057,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
844 506.50  08:16:35 00078912916TRLO0 XLON
449 504.00  08:37:21 00078913941TRLO0 XLON
2 505.00  08:53:56 00078914461TRLO0 XLON
625 504.50  08:56:36 00078914586TRLO0 XLON
347 504.50  08:56:36 00078914587TRLO0 XLON
19 500.00  09:29:37 00078915530TRLO0 XLON
456 500.00  09:33:13 00078915652TRLO0 XLON
140 500.00  09:47:10 00078916146TRLO0 XLON
33 500.00  09:47:10 00078916147TRLO0 XLON
14 500.00  09:51:18 00078916246TRLO0 XLON
191 500.00  09:51:18 00078916247TRLO0 XLON
906 500.50  10:12:16 00078916867TRLO0 XLON
785 500.50  10:55:26 00078917972TRLO0 XLON
795 502.00  11:20:00 00078918397TRLO0 XLON
222 502.50  12:28:45 00078920812TRLO0 XLON
589 502.50  12:28:45 00078920813TRLO0 XLON
811 501.00  12:37:07 00078920981TRLO0 XLON
190 503.00  13:33:52 00078922522TRLO0 XLON
113 505.00  13:51:31 00078922964TRLO0 XLON
368 505.00  13:51:31 00078922965TRLO0 XLON
51 505.00  13:51:31 00078922966TRLO0 XLON
823 504.50  13:53:21 00078922999TRLO0 XLON
238 506.50  13:56:36 00078923081TRLO0 XLON
785 509.50  14:11:36 00078923374TRLO0 XLON
86 509.50  14:16:52 00078923470TRLO0 XLON
868 509.50  14:16:52 00078923471TRLO0 XLON
916 509.50  14:38:45 00078924029TRLO0 XLON
137 508.50  14:56:26 00078924607TRLO0 XLON
800 508.50  14:56:26 00078924608TRLO0 XLON
356 508.00  15:15:26 00078925546TRLO0 XLON
111 508.00  15:15:26 00078925547TRLO0 XLON
106 509.00  15:40:46 00078927061TRLO0 XLON
41 508.50  15:42:25 00078927199TRLO0 XLON
84 508.50  15:42:25 00078927200TRLO0 XLON
278 508.50  15:42:25 00078927201TRLO0 XLON
859 508.50  15:51:05 00078927550TRLO0 XLON
245 509.00  15:53:06 00078927641TRLO0 XLON
307 509.00  15:53:06 00078927642TRLO0 XLON
10 508.50  15:57:51 00078927888TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 416755
EQS News ID: 2269056

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

