POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 January 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 15,000

Highest price paid per share: 509.50p

Lowest price paid per share: 500.00p

Volume weighted average price paid: 50 5.2718 p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,989,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,057,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 844 506.50 08:16:35 00078912916TRLO0 XLON 449 504.00 08:37:21 00078913941TRLO0 XLON 2 505.00 08:53:56 00078914461TRLO0 XLON 625 504.50 08:56:36 00078914586TRLO0 XLON 347 504.50 08:56:36 00078914587TRLO0 XLON 19 500.00 09:29:37 00078915530TRLO0 XLON 456 500.00 09:33:13 00078915652TRLO0 XLON 140 500.00 09:47:10 00078916146TRLO0 XLON 33 500.00 09:47:10 00078916147TRLO0 XLON 14 500.00 09:51:18 00078916246TRLO0 XLON 191 500.00 09:51:18 00078916247TRLO0 XLON 906 500.50 10:12:16 00078916867TRLO0 XLON 785 500.50 10:55:26 00078917972TRLO0 XLON 795 502.00 11:20:00 00078918397TRLO0 XLON 222 502.50 12:28:45 00078920812TRLO0 XLON 589 502.50 12:28:45 00078920813TRLO0 XLON 811 501.00 12:37:07 00078920981TRLO0 XLON 190 503.00 13:33:52 00078922522TRLO0 XLON 113 505.00 13:51:31 00078922964TRLO0 XLON 368 505.00 13:51:31 00078922965TRLO0 XLON 51 505.00 13:51:31 00078922966TRLO0 XLON 823 504.50 13:53:21 00078922999TRLO0 XLON 238 506.50 13:56:36 00078923081TRLO0 XLON 785 509.50 14:11:36 00078923374TRLO0 XLON 86 509.50 14:16:52 00078923470TRLO0 XLON 868 509.50 14:16:52 00078923471TRLO0 XLON 916 509.50 14:38:45 00078924029TRLO0 XLON 137 508.50 14:56:26 00078924607TRLO0 XLON 800 508.50 14:56:26 00078924608TRLO0 XLON 356 508.00 15:15:26 00078925546TRLO0 XLON 111 508.00 15:15:26 00078925547TRLO0 XLON 106 509.00 15:40:46 00078927061TRLO0 XLON 41 508.50 15:42:25 00078927199TRLO0 XLON 84 508.50 15:42:25 00078927200TRLO0 XLON 278 508.50 15:42:25 00078927201TRLO0 XLON 859 508.50 15:51:05 00078927550TRLO0 XLON 245 509.00 15:53:06 00078927641TRLO0 XLON 307 509.00 15:53:06 00078927642TRLO0 XLON 10 508.50 15:57:51 00078927888TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.