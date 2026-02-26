Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

26.02.2026 18:17:15

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

26-Feb-2026 / 17:17 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

26 February 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

26 February 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

26,886

Highest price paid per share:

149.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

146.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

147.9082p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,252,054 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,489,522 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,489,522 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

147.9082p

26,886

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

523

148.00

08:04:28

00379001573TRLO1

XLON

521

148.00

08:33:10

00379015871TRLO1

XLON

542

147.80

08:34:29

00379016385TRLO1

XLON

509

148.20

08:45:40

00379020559TRLO1

XLON

510

148.40

08:48:37

00379021741TRLO1

XLON

298

148.40

08:52:24

00379022934TRLO1

XLON

545

148.40

08:54:00

00379023567TRLO1

XLON

511

148.20

08:59:52

00379025561TRLO1

XLON

553

147.80

09:11:22

00379030927TRLO1

XLON

165

147.60

09:25:32

00379034518TRLO1

XLON

153

147.60

09:25:32

00379034519TRLO1

XLON

505

147.20

09:26:08

00379034748TRLO1

XLON

519

147.80

09:44:04

00379043519TRLO1

XLON

528

147.40

09:44:41

00379043945TRLO1

XLON

528

147.00

10:18:07

00379052598TRLO1

XLON

544

147.00

10:20:31

00379052660TRLO1

XLON

546

146.80

10:49:57

00379054526TRLO1

XLON

542

146.60

10:55:43

00379054742TRLO1

XLON

141

146.60

10:55:47

00379054746TRLO1

XLON

537

147.20

11:21:05

00379055698TRLO1

XLON

1977

148.40

12:43:51

00379059815TRLO1

XLON

507

148.20

12:43:51

00379059816TRLO1

XLON

547

149.20

13:47:19

00379062703TRLO1

XLON

520

149.20

13:56:41

00379063263TRLO1

XLON

520

148.80

14:14:59

00379064067TRLO1

XLON

510

148.60

14:15:08

00379064072TRLO1

XLON

545

148.60

14:38:34

00379066547TRLO1

XLON

246

149.20

14:38:34

00379066548TRLO1

XLON

547

148.80

14:38:35

00379066549TRLO1

XLON

505

148.20

14:43:37

00379067004TRLO1

XLON

531

148.00

15:05:52

00379068907TRLO1

XLON

531

148.00

15:05:52

00379068909TRLO1

XLON

1016

148.00

15:05:52

00379068919TRLO1

XLON

540

148.20

15:21:54

00379070115TRLO1

XLON

321

148.20

15:21:54

00379070116TRLO1

XLON

523

148.00

15:21:54

00379070117TRLO1

XLON

137

148.00

15:21:58

00379070119TRLO1

XLON

293

148.00

15:21:58

00379070120TRLO1

XLON

274

148.00

15:21:58

00379070121TRLO1

XLON

105

148.00

15:23:08

00379070234TRLO1

XLON

105

148.00

15:23:09

00379070237TRLO1

XLON

116

148.00

15:23:30

00379070264TRLO1

XLON

116

148.00

15:23:30

00379070265TRLO1

XLON

116

148.00

15:23:30

00379070266TRLO1

XLON

116

148.00

15:23:30

00379070267TRLO1

XLON

116

148.00

15:23:30

00379070268TRLO1

XLON

501

148.00

15:23:30

00379070269TRLO1

XLON

116

148.00

15:23:30

00379070270TRLO1

XLON

508

147.80

15:23:30

00379070271TRLO1

XLON

1292

147.80

15:24:28

00379070375TRLO1

XLON

288

147.80

15:24:28

00379070376TRLO1

XLON

234

147.80

15:24:28

00379070377TRLO1

XLON

43

147.80

15:24:28

00379070378TRLO1

XLON

52

147.80

15:24:28

00379070379TRLO1

XLON

543

147.40

15:24:32

00379070384TRLO1

XLON

520

147.40

15:25:02

00379070454TRLO1

XLON

521

147.20

15:26:59

00379070598TRLO1

XLON

516

146.60

15:27:02

00379070600TRLO1

XLON

514

147.00

16:04:58

00379073315TRLO1

XLON

638

147.40

16:12:44

00379073812TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 419347
EQS News ID: 2282454

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

