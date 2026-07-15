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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.07.2026 23:21:00
Predicting Where SpaceX Is Headed by the End of 2026
The largest IPO in history is doing what IPOs tend to do: underperform in the short term. In the first three to five years after a stock enters the public market, most fail to deliver positive returns to investors. With so much media attention on Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), investors wondered if this company would buck that trend. My prediction? It's highly unlikely. SpaceX will close the year closer to $100 per share than $200.I think SpaceX is a terrific, innovative company. Still, the valuation simply does not make sense, and the company's insiders will take their profits off the table as soon as lockup periods end (which is very soon), leaving the retail investors holding the proverbial bag for quite some time. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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