Prediction: 1 Unstoppable Stock Will Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club In 2025

U.S. stock exchanges are home to eight companies with a valuation of at least $1 trillion:Apple was the founding member of the exclusive $1 trillion club in 2018. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Taiwan Semi are the newest members, having joined in the last few months. And despite only joining in 2023, Nvidia has leapfrogged tech giants like Microsoft to become the second-most valuable company in the world, thanks to soaring demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) data center chips.I predict one more company is about to join them. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has a market capitalization of $840 billion as of this writing, following an incredible 527% gain in its stock over the last five years. Like Nvidia , Broadcom is experiencing incredible demand for its AI data center hardware, and that could be the company's ticket to the $1 trillion club in 2025.Continue reading