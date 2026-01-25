:be Aktie
Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Chainlink
In any given year, it's almost impossible to predict which cryptocurrencies will take off in value. Last year, for example, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and cryptocurrencies tied to artificial intelligence were supposed to soar in value. They didn't.So which cryptocurrencies are poised for lift-off in 2026? My prediction is that the top-performing cryptocurrencies will be those tied to the future of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which has emerged as one of the hottest trends in the crypto and blockchain space. The best of these is Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which routinely ranks among the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the world according to market cap.Long-time crypto investors are probably familiar with Chainlink. During the last great crypto bull market rally, Chainlink absolutely exploded in value. It skyrocketed in price from $0.50 in May 2019 to hit a new all-time high of $52 in May 2021.
