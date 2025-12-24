:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.12.2025 15:10:00
Prediction: D-Wave Quantum Stock Will Be Worth This Much by Year-End 2026
Throughout 2025, some of the biggest gainers within the tech landscape were quantum computing stocks. Specifically, pure plays such as IonQ and Rigetti Computing have both outperformed the S&P 500 this year.But with a 256% gain this year, D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) was the top-performing quantum computing stock -- handily trouncing the broader market and each of the "Magnificent Seven."But can D-Wave keep up the momentum in 2026? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!