Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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16.07.2026 12:12:00
Prediction: Dutch Bros Will Hit $130 by 2031 for This Obvious Reason
In the retail coffee market, Starbucks gets a lot of attention. Its brand recognition, gargantuan physical footprint, and more than five-decade operating history support its strong industry position.However, investors shouldn't overlook Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The up-and-coming chain presents an exciting opportunity to potentially achieve a strong portfolio return.I believe this coffee stock will double to $130 in five years. The company's impressive growth trajectory is why I think this will happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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