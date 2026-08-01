Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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01.08.2026 22:17:00

Prediction: Eli Lilly Will Be Worth $2 Trillion by 2031

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) made history last year when it became the first healthcare stock to hit a $1 trillion market cap. It hasn't performed that well since, due to a combination of factors, including questions about its valuation. However, the company is riding a powerful tailwind that could allow it to become a $2 trillion corporation in five years, nearly doubling from its current levels. Here is why the stock is a buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Over the past three years, Eli Lilly's revenue growth has been more comparable to that of a smaller tech corporation than to that of a major pharmaceutical giant. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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