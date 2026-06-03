Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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03.06.2026 19:17:00
Prediction: Eli Lilly Will Be Worth More Than SpaceX in 2 Years
Is there any hotter name on Wall Street right now than SpaceX? The Elon Musk-led space and rocket launch services juggernaut is preparing to go public, and it could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. SpaceX could reportedly go public at a valuation of $1.8 trillion, instantly making it one of the world's largest companies.It would put it ahead of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the pharmaceutical giant that has become the leader in obesity drugs. That's not to knock Eli Lilly, which happens to be a behemoth in its own right, carrying a market cap just over $1 trillion today.What does SpaceX have to do with Eli Lilly? There's a hot take cooking.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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