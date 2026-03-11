:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
11.03.2026 20:30:00
Prediction: IonQ Will Be the First Quantum Stock to Prove the Bears Wrong
Quantum computing is a nascent technology that's currently in an experimental phase, thanks to the high cost of quantum computers, which limits them to certain specialized applications such as drug discovery, cryptography, financial and risk modeling, and supply chain solutions. Additionally, quantum computers' sensitivity to environmental factors makes them prone to errors.However, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a company that develops and builds quantum computers using trapped-ion technology, is likely to prove the doubters wrong and could play a central role in bringing quantum computing to the mainstream. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|28,80
|0,00%