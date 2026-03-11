:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

11.03.2026 20:30:00

Prediction: IonQ Will Be the First Quantum Stock to Prove the Bears Wrong

Quantum computing is a nascent technology that's currently in an experimental phase, thanks to the high cost of quantum computers, which limits them to certain specialized applications such as drug discovery, cryptography, financial and risk modeling, and supply chain solutions. Additionally, quantum computers' sensitivity to environmental factors makes them prone to errors.However, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a company that develops and builds quantum computers using trapped-ion technology, is likely to prove the doubters wrong and could play a central role in bringing quantum computing to the mainstream. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
