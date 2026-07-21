Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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22.07.2026 01:00:00
Prediction: Microsoft Stock Will Go Parabolic After July 29. Here's Why.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has struggled mightily throughout 2026. As of this writing (July 20), shares are down 18% on the year -- a stark contrast to the S&P 500's gain of 9%. Within the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks, Microsoft stands out as the clear laggard.Investor skepticism around the company's huge artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending has weighed on sentiment despite the company's underlying business momentum. With earnings scheduled for July 29, I think there is a strong case for a sharp rebound in Microsoft stock. Read on to learn why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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