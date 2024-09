Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Surge Into 2025. Here's Why.

After a blistering run since early 2023, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has hit a wall. The stock has surged 730% since the start of last year (as of this writing), but over the past three months, Nvidia has tread water, down roughly 4%.A number of factors have weighed on the stock. Fears regarding a potential slowdown in the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI), rumors about a delayed release of Nvidia 's next-generation Blackwell platform, concerns about a decline in the company's gross margin, and a pricey valuation have some investors fearing the stock may have gotten ahead of itself.However, a quick look at the available evidence suggests that while those concerns are understandable, they are also largely unfounded. I believe there's still plenty of room for Nvidia to run, and I predict the stock will continue to reach new all-time highs into 2025. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool