Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
28.10.2025 16:50:08
Prediction: Palantir Stock Will Soar Over the Next 10 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the stock market's biggest winners in recent years. The company's share price is up more than 149% across this year's trading alone, and it has surged more than 1,620% over the last five years. The gains have been heavily driven by strong sales and earnings growth connected to the company's artificial intelligence (AI) software for the public and private sectors.With these gains, the stock's valuation multiples have been pushed up to dizzying levels. The company now has a market capitalization of roughly $446 billion and is valued at about 137 times sales and roughly 217 times expected earnings.Despite Palantir's incredibly growth-dependent valuation multiples, there are potentially multiple catalysts on the horizon that could help the stock continue to rise -- and one in particular that suggests that it may not be as risky as it seems for long-term investors. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
