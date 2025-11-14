Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
14.11.2025 09:51:00
Prediction: Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Will Plunge 50% (or More) in 2026
For three years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the premier growth trend on Wall Street. Watching members of the "Magnificent Seven" devote tens of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure demonstrates what a game-changing technology it can be.But a strong argument can be made that AI hasn't been the hottest technology trend in 2025. The evolution of quantum computing has sent pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) higher by 123% to 2,090%, respectively, over the trailing year. These are potentially life-changing gains for early investors.Quantum computing, which relies on specialized computers and the theories of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems that classical computers can't perform, has the potential to create up to $850 billion in global economic value by 2040. It can do this by speeding up the AI algorithm learning process, improving weather modeling, beefing up cybersecurity platforms, and improving the drug-development process by running molecular interaction simulations, among the many postulated use cases of quantum computers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
