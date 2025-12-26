Going Aktie
Prediction: Rigetti Computing Stock Is Going to Plunge in 2026
Quantum computers use a concept called superposition to simulate several different solutions to a given problem. In theory, this can speed up highly complex workloads and lead to breakthroughs in areas like science and cryptography, which is why investors have piled into quantum stocks like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) in 2025.However, most of the quantum computers available today still produce very high error rates, so they aren't very useful for solving real-world problems. As a result, companies like Rigetti are still a long way from commercializing their quantum platforms at scale.Rigetti stock has more than doubled over the past 12 months alone, and its market capitalization stands at $8.5 billion as I write this. But the company might struggle to maintain that valuation in 2026 based on its minimal revenue, which is why I predict its stock will plunge in the new year. Read on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
