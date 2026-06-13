SoFi Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPMG / ISIN: US83406F1021
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13.06.2026 13:26:00
Prediction: SoFi Technologies Stock Will Double Within 1 Year
Just eight months ago, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was trading for nearly $33 per share. Today, it trades for about half of that price, despite posting 41% revenue growth, record loan originations, rapidly growing profitability, and excellent progress in cross-selling products to its existing membership base.So, why is there such a disconnect between SoFi's stock performance and the growth of its business? To be fair, the stock is down for a reason -- actually, several of them, which I'll discuss in a bit. But I'm making a bold prediction that SoFi will return to its previous highs, more than doubling from its current level, within one year.Image source: SoFi.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoFi Technologies
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: SoFi Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoFi Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Ausblick: SoFi Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.01.26