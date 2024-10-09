|
09.10.2024 14:45:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Company Could Be the Next Palantir
For quite some time, the view surrounding Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was stuck somewhere between a generational software developer or an "AI imposter," depending on whom you ask. One of the biggest reasons for this polarizing viewpoint is that many investors simply do not understand what Palantir actually does.Juxtaposing industry buzzwords such as "AI" and "data-driven insights" will only get you so far. At some point, a business needs to prove that it's marketing tactics are bearing fruit. And, in fact, over the past year Palantir has witnessed a new wave of growth thanks to its lineup of data analytics software platforms.The company has not only accelerated its top line, but it's also been consistently expanding profit margins and has transitioned from a cash-burning operation to a profitable enterprise. Recently, Palantir became a member of the S&P 500 and is working closely with some of the tech sector's largest incumbents, including Microsoft and Oracle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
