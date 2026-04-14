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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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14.04.2026 10:14:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Going to Double Before 2026 Is Over
OpenAI launched its ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) application in November 2022, and it attracted over 100 million users in just two months. This marked the beginning of the AI boom, but some companies had been developing and even monetizing this revolutionary technology for several years prior.Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been using AI to assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers since 2014. Today, the company's algorithms might be even more predictive than traditional loan assessment tools, including Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system.Upstart's revenue exploded to a record high in 2025, and the company is expected to deliver another strong result in 2026. However, its stock has opened this year with a 40% decline, and it's now trading at the cheapest level in almost three years. I think that spells opportunity for investors. Here's why I predict the stock will double before 2026 is over.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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