Prediction: This Growth Stock Could Hit a $2 Trillion Valuation by 2031
No healthcare company has ever achieved the remarkable feat of a $1 trillion market capitalization. At least that was true until Nov. 21, when Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), a pharmaceutical giant, became the first in the industry to get there.And the best news is that it likely still has plenty of upside potential. Given its current momentum, Eli Lilly could even hit $2 trillion by 2031. The company needs a compound annual growth rate of 12.3% to achieve this goal.Some will point out that although the company is performing well, its success may already be baked into its share price. The drugmaker is trading at 33.3 times forward earnings, compared to the healthcare industry's average of 18.1. Even with strong business results over the next half-decade or so, the stock price could decline during this period as investors cash in some of their profits. So the company could underperform the market even if its revenue and earnings expand at a relatively strong clip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
