Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
28.10.2025 15:07:00
Prediction: This Will Be Lucid Group's Stock Price in 2026
Wall Street analysts don't know what to make of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock. Some are predicting 50% downside over the next 12 months, while others think shares could nearly triple in value. What's the truth? Let's look at two expert predictions.Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA, has covered Lucid stock since 2021 -- the year Lucid went public through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp. IV. At the time, Nelson was fairly bullish. His price target of $25 per share was above the prevailing trading price of around $20 per share on a pre-split basis."With first-class specs on its forthcoming luxury EV models, strong balance sheet and management team, and brand new factory in Arizona, LCID appears to check all the boxes of an industry newcomer with staying power," Nelson told clients in 2021. He did, however, add an important warning, cautioning that "investors might encounter some speed bumps, as LCID's closest competitor (Tesla) has established a formidable competitive moat."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
