:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.11.2025 14:18:00
Prediction: Upstart Will Be Worth More Than Affirm by 2035
After some rough years following the early days of the pandemic, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has regained its momentum in a big way. The company is expecting to report its first billion-dollar revenue year ever in 2025, and growth has been impressive throughout the business.However, Upstart is still a relatively small company with a market cap of about $4.5 billion. The stock is about 88% below its all-time high, and the strong momentum hasn't quite been reflected in the performance of the share price.I'm going to make a bold prediction. Within the next decade, Upstart will be worth more than buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
