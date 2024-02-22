|
22.02.2024 06:29:46
Press Release: Feintool: Improved profitability, -2-
(Continuing operations only)
2023 2022 Change Change in local currency
in CHF Mio. in CHF Mio. in % in %
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Net Revenue Feintool-Group 847.7 833.8 1.7 6.4
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
System Parts Europe 581.5 556.3 4.5 7.4
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
System Parts USA 179.7 191.7 -6.3 -0.2
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
System Parts Asia 89.9 89.3 0.7 13.9
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) (1) 84.0 84.6 -0.7 6.0
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Operating result (EBIT) (1) 29.9 27.3 9.4 20.6
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
System Parts Europe (2) 20.1 29.4 -31.6 -29.0
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
System Parts USA 12.6 5.9 113.3 127.1
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
System Parts Asia 9.2 7.2 28.7 45.2
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Consolidated net profit 17.8 17.6 1.1 4.2
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Balance sheet total 807.8 915.0 -11.7
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Equity capital 488.2 540.5 -9.7
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Net debt 24.2 42.1 -42.5
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Employees 3 230 3 277 -1.4
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
Trainees 105 94 11.7
-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------
(1) Excluding negative one-off effects in the previous year totalling CHF 5.2 million.
(2) Excluding negative one-off effects in the previous year totalling CHF 4.2 million.
All information on Feintool's annual results for 2023 can be found in the 2023 Annual Report, which is available as a PDF at https://www.feintool.com/financial-results/.
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1di97I6bTLalAWtCTFFB1JG42HTZsfwqEQtmeLmM82hpzxxU534eDjxQtj65JmzbCUM8IQ5TvinMhYS2pQH_ijH6tnasAiutBETs8iqYxTAnLTajLlrmOi6Cdmv07dSssgjir3XUk5c0jG1ZgpOS1_Mo41bmHf51HuH6nEQmAwrLlAhxjBcAllZMGFZQNsGL
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 22, 2024 00:30 ET (05:30 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)
|61,50
|4,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.