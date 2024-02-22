Press Release: Feintool: Improved profitability, -2

(Continuing operations only)

2023 2022 Change Change in local currency

in CHF Mio. in CHF Mio. in % in %

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Net Revenue Feintool-Group 847.7 833.8 1.7 6.4

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

System Parts Europe 581.5 556.3 4.5 7.4

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

System Parts USA 179.7 191.7 -6.3 -0.2

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

System Parts Asia 89.9 89.3 0.7 13.9

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortisation (EBITDA) (1) 84.0 84.6 -0.7 6.0

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Operating result (EBIT) (1) 29.9 27.3 9.4 20.6

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

System Parts Europe (2) 20.1 29.4 -31.6 -29.0

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

System Parts USA 12.6 5.9 113.3 127.1

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

System Parts Asia 9.2 7.2 28.7 45.2

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Consolidated net profit 17.8 17.6 1.1 4.2

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Balance sheet total 807.8 915.0 -11.7

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Equity capital 488.2 540.5 -9.7

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Net debt 24.2 42.1 -42.5

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Employees 3 230 3 277 -1.4

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

Trainees 105 94 11.7

-------------------------------------------------- ------------ ------------ ------ ------------------------

(1) Excluding negative one-off effects in the previous year totalling CHF 5.2 million.

(2) Excluding negative one-off effects in the previous year totalling CHF 4.2 million.

All information on Feintool's annual results for 2023 can be found in the 2023 Annual Report, which is available as a PDF at https://www.feintool.com/financial-results/.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1di97I6bTLalAWtCTFFB1JG42HTZsfwqEQtmeLmM82hpzxxU534eDjxQtj65JmzbCUM8IQ5TvinMhYS2pQH_ijH6tnasAiutBETs8iqYxTAnLTajLlrmOi6Cdmv07dSssgjir3XUk5c0jG1ZgpOS1_Mo41bmHf51HuH6nEQmAwrLlAhxjBcAllZMGFZQNsGL

