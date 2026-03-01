Public Storage, Welltower Partner On Data Science To Boost Capital Allocation And Operations

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) and Welltower (WELL) announced a strategic data science partnership that combines Welltower's expertise in capital allocation with Public Storage's advanced operational analytics.

Welltower's data science platform, established in 2016 and driven by a team of Ph.D.-level experts in computer science, engineering, statistics, and mathematics, leverages machine learning, deep learning, and AI to dynamically allocate capital toward the highest risk-adjusted return opportunities across acquisitions, developments, dispositions, and lending.

While Welltower has focused primarily on capital allocation, Public Storage has built industry-leading operational data science capabilities, including revenue management, customer behavior modeling, demand forecasting, and efficiency analytics—key drivers of net operating income growth and margin expansion. Through this partnership, Public Storage will license Welltower's bespoke models to deploy capital more precisely and efficiently, enhancing returns on granular acquisitions. This initiative strengthens Public Storage's Value Creation Engine and supports its PS4.0™ strategy to compound per-share value.

Public Storage will also share its operational analytics expertise with Welltower, enabling the latter to further enhance its operating performance and data-driven decision-making across the Welltower Business System.