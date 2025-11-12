D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
12.11.2025 09:51:00
Quantum Computing Pure-Play Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing Inc. Just Issued a $749 Million Warning to Wall Street
There's little question that artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the primary reasons Wall Street's major stock indexes have rallied to new all-time highs in 2025. The long-term use cases for AI, along with its sky-high addressable opportunity, have investors salivating.But it'd be a mistake to attribute Wall Street's rally this year solely to AI stocks. A strong argument can be made that quantum computing is the hottest thing since sliced bread, with trailing-12-month returns for quantum computing pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) clocking in between 260% and 2,710%, as of the closing bell on Nov. 7.Though optimistic investors expect this technology to take off, the people who know these quantum computing stocks best are sending a markedly different message to Wall Street.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
