28.01.2026 17:20:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

28-Jan-2026 / 16:20 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0002349065

Issuer Name

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Sankofa Strategic Equity Fund Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

St Peter Port

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Guernsey

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Jan-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.777200

0.000000

3.777200

1660576

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

GB0002349065

 

 

1660576

 

3.777200

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.A

 

 

1660576

3.777200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

11-Jun-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Guernsey


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 416470
EQS News ID: 2267586

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

