

EQS-Media / 30.10.2026 / 10:42 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID to Showcase Walk-In ReFarmUnit Container at EuroTier

EuroTier, the world's leading trade fair for animal production and livestock management, takes place November 10-13, 2026, in Hannover, Germany

Visit REPLOID at Hall 25, Booth K22: Meetings can be booked in advance

REPLOID is a sponsor of the " DLG Spotlight Inhouse Farming " (Hall 25, L22)

DLG Spotlight Inhouse Farming Walk-in ReFarmUnit container shows how larvae convert organic residues into protein, fat, and insect frass

Two talks on the Expert Stage on November 10 and 12

Wels, Austria, October 30, 2026 – Food industry residues become protein, fat, and fertilizer, at industrial scale. REPLOID will show how it works at EuroTier in Hannover, November 10-13, 2026.

Organized by the DLG (German Agricultural Society), EuroTier is one of the world's most important trade fairs for animal farming. It brings together farmers, feed manufacturers, and food processors, exactly the partners REPLOID works with to implement ReFarmUnits.

Ronald Mitterndorfer, Director RFU Sales at REPLOID: “Farmers have always thought in cycles. With the ReFarmUnit, they can close another one: Organic residues are processed on site into protein, fat and frass by black soldier fly larvae. The insect frass is the basis for organic fertilizer. This strengthens regional value creation and gives the farm an additional economic pillar.”

In the Spotlight: The Bioconversion Container of a ReFarmUnit

Location: Hall 25 | Booth L22

EuroTier gives trade visitors hands-on insight into the key future topics in livestock farming. REPLOID is a sponsor of the DLG Spotlight "Inhouse Farming," which focuses on alternative protein sources and circularity. It features real-world examples from the fields of insects, edible and functional mushrooms, and aquaculture.

There, REPLOID will exhibit a walk-in container of a ReFarmUnit, a modular, decentralized, highly automated bioconversion system. On a walkthrough, visitors can see how black soldier fly larvae process regional residues.

A single ReFarmUnit converts up to 9,500 tons of residues per year into around 2,000 tons of larvae (protein, fat) and more than 2,200 tons of insect frass, which REPLOID uses to produce organic fertilizer.

REPLOID Booth

Location: Hall 25 | Booth K22

On all four days of the fair, the REPLOID booth is the place to go for project and expert discussions. The team will be available to talk with farmers, feed manufacturers, and food processors about developing, implementing, and operating ReFarmUnits.

To do so, request a callback here, and a meeting time will then be arranged.

Two Talks at the DLG Expert Stage: Inhouse Farming

Hall 25 | Booth L23

REPLOID will also present its work on the Expert Stage:

November 10, 2:15 p.m.: Ronald Mitterndorfer, Director RFU Sales at REPLOID, will speak on "Showcase of Innovation. Long Live the Circular Economy!" (Details).

Ronald Mitterndorfer, Director RFU Sales at REPLOID, will speak on "Showcase of Innovation. Long Live the Circular Economy!" (Details). November 12, 2:25 p.m.: Rodrigo Calderon, R&D Innovation Researcher at REPLOID, will show how REPLOID develops site-specific feed mixes (Details).

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale.

The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing.

REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu