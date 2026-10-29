REPLOID Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
|
29.10.2026 11:10:36
EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.10.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstraße 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107688 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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29.10.26
|EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, sell (EQS Group)
|
29.10.26
|EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
29.10.26
|EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
29.10.26
|EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, sell (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|REPLOID beteiligt sich am Forschungsprojekt „BioSurfZ“ zur Entwicklung von Biotensiden (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|REPLOID Joins Research Consortium to Develop Bio-Based Surfactants from Regional Residual Streams (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt
|1 460,00
|0,69%
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