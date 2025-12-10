Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
10.12.2025 16:56:57
Resolution Capital Bets on Vornado Realty Trust's Urban Portfolio With $168 Million Buy
Resolution Capital Ltd added 4,084,815 shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the third quarter, increasing its position by an estimated $168.53 million, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4,084,815 shares in the third quarter. The post-trade position stands at 5,380,978 shares, valued at $218.09 million as of September 30, 2025. The move represents 4.24% of the fund’s $5.14 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.Buy activity brings Vornado Realty Trust to 4.24% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
