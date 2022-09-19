Resources Connection, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the "Company”), a global consulting firm, today announced its participation in Sidoti’s Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022. RGP's Chief Executive Officer Kate Duchene, President & Chief Operating Officer Timothy Brackney, and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Ryu are scheduled to present from 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm and here.

About RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing on-demand, experienced and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success. With up to 5,000 professionals collectively serving over 2,200 clients around the world from nearly 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices, we are their partner in delivering on the "now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 88% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

