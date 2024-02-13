|
Restaurant Brands Int'l Q4 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, QSR.TO, QSP.TO) reported that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth-quarter rose to $508 million or $1.60 per share from $229 million or $0.74 per share in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.75 compared to $0.72 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues for the fourth quarter grew to $1.82 billion from $1.69 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.
Comparable sales were up nearly 6% in the fourth quarter, led by over 8% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and over 6% at Burger King US.
