REX American Resources Reports All Time Record Net Income Per Share Attributable to REX Common Shareholders of $1.49 for Its Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX” or "the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ("Q3 ‘23”) ended October 31, 2023. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources’ Q3 ‘23 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.

REX’s Q3 ‘23 net sales and revenue were $221.1 million, compared with $220.3 million in Q3 ‘22. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase primarily reflects a 10.4% increase in the quantities of ethanol sold, partially offset by lower prices for ethanol, dried and modified distillers grains, and corn oil. Q3 ‘23 gross profit increased 323.7% to $39.3 million, from $9.3 million in Q3 ‘22, primarily reflecting decreased input costs, including lower corn and natural gas pricing. As a result, income before income taxes and non-controlling interests was $41.3 million, compared with $6.1 million in the comparable year-ago period.

Net income attributable to REX common shareholders was $26.1 million in Q3 ‘23 compared with $3.2 million in Q3 ‘22. This led to Q3 ‘23 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders of $1.49, an all time quarterly record, compared to $0.18 per share in Q3 ‘22. Per share results for the Q3 ‘23 and Q3 ‘22 periods are based on 17,531,000 and 17,591,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "Our fiscal third quarter results mark the best quarterly net income and earnings per share results in our 39 year history as a public company and highlights the strength of our ethanol operations. The substantial increase in income before taxes to $41.3 million underscores the efficiency of our operations and our ability to capitalize on favorable industry conditions.

"REX remains committed to a sustainable future by fully embracing the power of ethanol. We continue to make progress on our cutting-edge carbon sequestration initiatives including beginning construction on a carbon capture facility, implementing carbon intensity (CI) score reduction projects and expanding capacity from 150 to 175 million gallons, with the ultimate goal being annual production capacity of 200 million gallons all at the One Earth plant location.

"As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to extend our long track record of leading ethanol industry operating results, and advancing our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives, while growing our capacity. With a disciplined operating approach and focus on profitability, we expect these initiatives will lead to incremental cash generation and added shareholder value creation.”

Balance Sheet

As of October 31, 2023, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $332.0 million, $34.1 million of which was at the parent company and $297.9 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2023, of $280.9 million, $42.1 million of which was at the parent company and $238.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s

consolidated alternative energy interests: Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 2.32 $ 2.49 $ 2.32 $ 2.48 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 194.94 $ 230.29 $ 220.92 $ 232.51 Average selling price per pound of distillers corn oil $ 0.61 $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ 0.70 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grain $ 85.86 $ 116.49 $ 104.94 $ 120.23 Ethanol gallons sold (in millions) 73.2 66.3 213.8 202.1

Change in Accounting Principles

In the previous quarter ended July 31, 2023 the Company made a change in the method of accounting to begin classifying shipping and handling costs as cost of sales, instead of within selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as historically presented, in order to improve the comparability of gross profit and SG&A reported. The Company has applied a retrospective application of the new accounting policy.

The following table summarizes the impact of the Company’s

retrospective change in accounting principle: Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 As Previously

Reported Effect of

Change As Currently

Reported Cost of Sales $ 208,941 $ 2,063 $ 211,004 Gross Profit $ 11,336 $ (2,063 ) $ 9,273 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (7,886 ) $ 2,063 $ (5,823 )

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 As Previously

Reported Effect of

Change As Currently

Reported Cost of Sales $ 615,001 $ 4,548 $ 619,549 Gross Profit $ 39,832 $ (4,548 ) $ 35,284 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (22,237 ) $ 4,548 $ (17,689 )

Third Quarter Conference Call

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 704 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended October 31, 2023. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2023) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 282 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may,” "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "anticipate” or "continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, success in permitting and developing the planned carbon sequestration facility near the One Earth Energy ethanol plant, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales and revenue $ 221,079 $ 220,277 $ 645,770 $ 654,833 Cost of sales 181,789 211,004 577,962 619,549 Gross profit 39,290 9,273 67,808 35,284 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,609 ) (5,823 ) (21,996 ) (17,689 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 4,738 661 9,275 6,210 Interest and other income, net 4,863 1,983 10,935 10,338 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 41,282 6,094 66,022 34,143 Provision for income taxes (9,640 ) (1,196 ) (15,396 ) (7,374 ) Net Income 31,642 4,898 50,626 26,769 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,566 ) (1,714 ) (10,259 ) (7,233 ) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 26,076 $ 3,184 $ 40,367 $ 19,536 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 17,531 17,591 17,461 17,714 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 1.49 $ 0.18 $ 2.31 $ 1.10

- balance sheets follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Unaudited October 31, January 31, 2023 2023 ASSETS: CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,828 $ 69,612 Short-term investments 259,172 211,331 Restricted cash 1,728 1,735 Accounts receivable 30,138 25,162 Inventory 37,515 48,744 Refundable income taxes 4,448 2,962 Prepaid expenses and other 12,256 13,098 Total current assets 418,085 372,644 Property and equipment, net 144,567 135,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,516 15,214 Other assets 13,589 23,179 Equity method investment 36,807 33,045 TOTAL ASSETS $ 627,564 $ 579,579 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable – trade $ 28,766 $ 34,091 Current operating lease liabilities 5,082 5,180 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,842 15,328 Total current liabilities 48,690 54,599 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 1,097 1,097 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,157 9,855 Other long-term liabilities 3,072 3,034 Total long-term liabilities 13,326 13,986 EQUITY: REX shareholders’ equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 3,475 578 Retained earnings 681,193 640,826 Treasury stock (191,974 ) (193,721 ) Total REX shareholders’ equity 492,993 447,982 Noncontrolling interests 72,555 63,012 Total equity 565,548 510,994 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 627,564 $ 579,579

- statements of cash flows follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Unaudited Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income including noncontrolling interest $ 50,626 $ 26,769 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 13,371 13,503 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,766 4,105 Income from equity method investments (9,275 ) (6,210 ) Dividends received from equity method investments 5,513 3,007 Interest income from investments (6,950 ) (1,098 ) Deferred income taxes 10,048 4,964 Stock based compensation expense 5,146 1,295 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment – net 205 (91 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,976 ) 3,146 Inventories 11,229 180 Refundable income taxes (1,486 ) 66 Other assets 409 649 Accounts payable – trade (5,622 ) 7,990 Other liabilities (4,812 ) (4,281 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,192 53,994 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (22,359 ) (7,182 ) Purchase of short-term investments (378,381 ) (307,371 ) Sale of short-term investments 337,490 180,527 Deposits (27 ) - Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment 10 - Net cash used in investing activities (63,267 ) (134,026 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired - (13,012 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (716 ) (1,730 ) Net cash used in financing activities (716 ) (14,742 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 3,209 (94,774 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – Beginning of period 71,347 232,068 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period $ 74,556 $ 137,294 Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards accrued $ 1,467 $ 679 Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards issued $ 965 $ 1,539 Non-cash investing activities – Accrued capital expenditures $ 722 $ 93 Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 3,210 $ 7,632

