RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company



19-May-2026 / 16:53 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 Issuer Name RM PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Harwood Capital LLP City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Name City of registered office Country of registered office Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rockwood Strategic Plc London United Kingdom Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 18-May-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 19-May-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 18.224000 0.000000 18.224000 17875000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 17.433000 0.000000 17.433000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 16750000 17.077000 GB00BJT0FF39 1125000 1.147000 Sub Total 8.A 17875000 18.224000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Rockwood Strategic Plc 17.077000 17.077000% Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Harwood Capital LLP 1.147000 1.147000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 19/05/26 13. Place Of Completion London Stock Exchange

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