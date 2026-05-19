RM Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39

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19.05.2026 17:53:06

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

19-May-2026 / 16:53 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Harwood Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Harwood Capital LLP

London

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Rockwood Strategic Plc

London

United Kingdom

Harwood Capital LLP

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-May-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-May-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

18.224000

0.000000

18.224000

17875000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

17.433000

0.000000

17.433000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BJT0FF39

16750000

 

17.077000

 

GB00BJT0FF39

1125000

 

1.147000

 

Sub Total 8.A

17875000

18.224000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

Rockwood Strategic Plc

17.077000

 

17.077000%

Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

Harwood Capital LLP

1.147000

 

1.147000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

19/05/26

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 427897
EQS News ID: 2330136

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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