Roche Aktie

Roche

WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043

22.12.2025 07:28:57

Roche: FDA Approves Lunsumio VELO Under Accelerated Approval

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced that the FDA has approved CD20xCD3 bispecific Lunsumio VELO or mosunetuzumab, as a subcutaneous formulation, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, based on results from the phase I/II GO29781 study. Based on the study results, Lunsumio VELO is approved under accelerated approval.

Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: "With this FDA approval, treatment can now be administered in just one minute, which significantly reduces the time patients spend in the clinic and helps to align care with their individual needs and preferences."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

