Roche Aktie

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WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043

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28.09.2026 18:54:32

Roche Plans Autonomous AI Labs To Accelerate Drug Discovery

(RTTNews) - Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) outlined plans on Monday to develop autonomous AI-driven laboratories as part of its efforts to accelerate research and development and improve drug discovery.

Aviv Regev, executive vice president of Genentech Research and Early Development, said Roche is pursuing "AI independence" in R&D and has begun building autonomous AI labs.

The company expects about 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.41 billion) in R&D savings to be reallocated to new programs and productivity initiatives by 2026.

Roche aims to bring up to 20 new molecular entities to market by 2030. Its Phase III success rate has risen to more than 80 percent in 2026 year-to-date, compared with 65 percent in 2025.

Roche said 40 percent of pipeline decisions from the fourth quarter of 2025 through the second quarter of 2026 included an AI or computational contribution. Its Target Nexus AI tool is expected to support 80 percent of research portfolio decisions by the end of 2026.

RHHBY is currently trading at $53.13 down $1.28 or 2.35 percent on the OTC Markets.

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