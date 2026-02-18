Samsung To Introduce Smarter AI Photo Editing Tools With Galaxy S26 Launch

(RTTNews) - Samsung is bringing new AI-powered photo editing features to its upcoming Galaxy smartphones, according to recent short teaser videos released by the company, which showed how users will soon be able to edit their photos quickly and creatively using AI.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S26 series will come with even more AI editing tools along with what it calls its "brightest Galaxy camera system ever." Some of the examples shown include fixing missing parts of a photo, drawing a sketch so AI can add it into the image, or turning photos into stickers. These features already exist in some form, but Samsung says the new system will make them easier to use and more seamless.

The company explained that smartphone cameras are now doing more than just taking pictures. With the new Galaxy AI, users will be able to capture, edit, and share photos and videos all in one place. This means they won't need to switch between different apps or deal with complicated tools.

Samsung further added that creativity shouldn't depend on technical skills. With the new camera system, anyone will be able to shoot cinematic videos, take clear photos in low light, or even edit images simply by describing what they want.

Another key change is that users may soon be able to capture and edit photos and videos within a single app. This could allow them to do things like turn daytime photos into night scenes or combine multiple images into one without using extra apps.