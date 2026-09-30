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30.09.2026 23:57:26

Samsung Unveils Galaxy SmartTag 3 With IPhone Support

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF) has announced the Galaxy SmartTag 3, a smaller and lighter tracking device designed to compete with Apple's AirTag.

The new tracker is 35 percent smaller and 33 percent lighter than its predecessor after removing the built-in mounting loop. Samsung says it can provide up to 550 days of battery life under typical use and as much as 790 days in Power Saving Mode. It supports Bluetooth 6.0 with channel sounding and ultra-wideband for more precise location tracking.

The SmartTag 3 works with Samsung's Galaxy Find Network through the SmartThings Find app, which Samsung says is supported by more than 900 million Galaxy devices.

For the first time, iPhone users can also locate a SmartTag 3 through Samsung's iPhone app, although iPhones do not contribute to the tracking network. The device still does not support Google's broader Android Find Hub network.

New features include Place Notifications, Location History, Movement Detection Alerts, Left Behind Alerts and NFC-enabled Lost Mode. Users can also use the tag button to trigger compatible SmartThings routines.

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 will be available from October 7.

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