Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
|
01.10.2026 23:10:21
Samsung's First Android XR Smart Glasses Reportedly Set For November 2026 Launch
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF.PK) is reportedly preparing to launch its first Android XR smart glasses in November 2026, according to The Korea Herald, which cited a Samsung official. The company has not yet confirmed a specific release date or whether the glasses will debut through a dedicated launch event.
The first-generation glasses are expected to be display-free, similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, and will feature an integrated camera.
Samsung has showcased several designs during 2026, including collaborations with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch in July. The company is reportedly targeting a weight of up to 5 grams less than Meta's 51-gram base Ray-Ban model.
Pricing remains undisclosed. Samsung is also developing Android XR glasses with a colour display, but that model is reportedly not expected until late 2027.
The November launch would therefore mark Samsung's initial entry into the Android XR smart-glasses market with a lighter, camera-equipped design focused on display-free wearable functionality.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Samsung
Analysen zu Samsung
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Samsung
|65,21
|54,05%