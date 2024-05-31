|
31.05.2024 17:50:06
Santander customers’ private data put up for sale for $2m by hackers
ShinyHunters stole information including bank and credit card numbers, as well as staff HR detailsHackers are attempting to sell confidential information including the bank and credit card numbers of millions of Santander customers to the highest bidder.ShinyHunters posted an advert on a hacker forum for the data, which it says also includes staff HR details, with an asking price of $2m (£1.6m). It is the same organisation which claims to have hacked Ticketmaster. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!